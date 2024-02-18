Dr. Takyi-Essel donates cash, food items to Frafraha Orphanage

Regional News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

Dr. Takyi-Essel chose to extend his blessings to the children at the Frafraha Orphanage, fulfilling his divine duty to humanity.



Even though there are numerous orphanages scattered throughout the country, Dr. Takyi-Essel settled at Frafraha Foster Home after it was recommended by a friend who disclosed their dire situation.



The donation wasn’t just about material provision; it was also an embodiment of love and faith.



Dr. Takyi-Essel mentioned that he was motivated by a desire to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and demonstrate the boundless love of God as he donated.



The man of God gave the home a generous cash donation and provided other essential items to meet the daily needs of the children.



Dr. Takyi-Essel donated items ranging from shoes and clothing to food supplies and hygiene products.



After the donation, the response from the orphanage staff and children was nothing short of heartwarming.



Their elation and gratitude mirrored the significance of the gesture, affirming the impact it would have on their lives.



In a short statement after the donation, Dr. Takyi-Essel praised God for helping the process go on smoothly without any significant hurdles.



He also expressed a commitment to continue supporting and collaborating with the Frafraha Foster Home and vowed to stand by their side, offering assistance and companionship along their journey.