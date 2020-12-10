Regional News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: GNA

Dr. Sebastian Sandaare retains Daffiama-Bussie-Issa seat for NDC

Dr. Sebastian Ngmenso Sandaare, incumbent MP for the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituency

Dr Sebastian Ngmenso Sandaare, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituency has retained the seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Dr Sandaare polled a total of 10,543 votes to beat his lone contender, Mr Nadi Imoro Sanda of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who also polled 8,116 votes.



Total votes cast for the constituency totaled 19,047 out of which 18,659 were valid and 388 ballots were rejected.



Meanwhile, in the Presidential race, Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Leader of the NDC also polled 12,806 votes to beat President Akufo-Addo of the NPP who polled 4,571 votes.



Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), polled 122 votes; Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), polled 41 votes; Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), polled 20 votes and Mr Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) also polled 31 votes.



Others are Mr Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress (ACP), polled 91 votes; Mr Kofi Percival Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) polled 77 votes; Mr David Apasera of the People’s National Convention (PNC), polled 80 votes; and Madam Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) polled 20 votes.



The rest are Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP), polled 20 and Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an Independent Candidate, polled 86 votes.



Total votes cast stands at 18,913 with total valid ballots cast being 17,996 whilst there were 917 total rejected ballots.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.