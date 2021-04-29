Dr Sam Jonah supports Adisadel ’98 Year Group's legacy project

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Sam Jonah, the Chairman of Jonah Capital, is supporting the 1998 Year Group of the Adisadel College's legacy project to construct a multi-purpose state-of-the-art reading complex for the school.



He accepted to be made a Chief Patron of the Group and promised to do his best to make the project become a reality.



Dr Jonah said this when the leadership of the Year Group called on him to nominate him as the Chief Patron of the project.



The project is estimated at 180, 000.00 dollars with an additional 30, 000.00 dollars to be set aside for maintenance for five years.



Mr Adjei Tawiah, President of the Group, told the Ghana News Agency that the project was Santa 98's contribution to providing a suitable academic facility at the “Lower School.”



He said students at the Lower School had over the years had to move to the Upper School for all academic work, including reading and library services.



The President said in collaboration with the College's Management and the National Executive Committee of the Adisadel Old Boys Association (AOBA), the project was identified as a need for the School.



The project, expected to be completed in two years, will have a two-floor reading area of 460sqm with a capacity to accommodate up to 200 students.



It will also have a management office, multi-functional room, ground, and first-floor reading areas, and washroom facilities.



Provision will also be made to accommodate solar panels for renewable energy, use of natural lighting sources, and harness natural water supplies.



He called on all his mates to show commitment to the project and appealed to corporate institutions to support the Group in cash and kind to complete the legacy projects.



Mr Kojo Appietu Ankrah, Financial Secretary of the Group said work had begun on the project with initial funding from members.



Mr Dela Gadzanku, Chair of the Sponsorship Committee for the project, called on individuals and organisations to support the project to enhance academic excellence.