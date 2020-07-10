Regional News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Abdul Rahman, Contributor

Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu donates face masks to NDC in Tamale

Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu (middle) addressing the media after the donation

Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, a philanthropist, has donated one thousand reusable face masks to the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party in the Northern Region with the hope of ensuring safety within the polling stations as part of the ongoing registration exercise by the Electoral Commission.



Dr. Iddrisu, who is a resident of Tamale and based in the United States, made the donation to help the party keep voters in the region safe in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



Speaking at the presentation of the Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) Dr Iddrisu said it has also been reinforced by the government of Ghana for people to constantly wash their hands under running water and wear protective masks, as the country battles the pandemic.



According to Dr. Iddrisu, regularly cleansing one's hands and wearing face masks are preventive measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).



Furthermore, based on the Electoral Commission (EC) rule of registrants wearing face mask before they are allowed to register for the new voter's ID card, Dr Iddrisu’s donation couldn’t have come at a better time, especially when many voters can be seen not wearing face masks at the registration centres.



This donation will go a long way to support these individuals at the centers.



The donation was done on behalf of Dr. Iddrisu by “Friends of Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu.



"They advised the party to encourage voters to observe the safety protocols outlined by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the EC at the registration centers so as to help stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in the region during this new voters’ registration exercise.



Receiving the items on behalf of the NDC in the Northern region, the Deputy Regional Secretary, Ziblim Saaka thanked Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu for his kind gesture towards the party and the region and hopes that more people would follow his footsteps in donating PPEs in these difficult times towards the registration exercise.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.