Dr Philip Bannor wins Excellence Leadership in Health Facility Regulation award

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: GNA

Dr Philip A. Bannor, Registrar of the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA), has been recognised with the Excellence Leadership in Health Facility Regulation award.



He was awarded by the African Public Service Optimum (APSO) on December 15, 2023 in Accra.



A statement issued by the Agency said under Dr Bannor’s leadership, 36 new assessment standards were drafted and adopted for the first time.



It said the Agency developed and adopted 18 new accreditation standards, also being the first time.



The statement said 500 facilities were assessed for COVID-19 readiness and their compliance to infection prevention and control standards.



It noted that a digital platform referred to as Mobile Online Information System (MOIS) had been developed and adopted to enhance regulatory processes of registration, inspection, and licensing of health facilities.



Thus, within the first three years, a total of 5,000 health facilities have registered through the MOIS platform, the statement said.



The statement said a Memorandum of Understanding between HeFRA and the Pharmacy Council Ghana had been signed to improve and consolidate inter-agency collaboration with Pharmacy Council Ghana to enhance efficiency in health facility regulation.



In his acceptance speech at the event, Dr Bannor thanked the board, management and staff of HeFRA as well as stakeholders who made the achievement possible through their collaboration and support.