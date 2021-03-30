Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto will be a very fine presidential candidate - Group

Politics of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga, Contributor

A group calling itself "Friends of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto" has surfaced in the Eastern Region and strongly calling on the Agric Minister to make up his mind to become the next New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer.



The group said it is ready to propagate the good works of Dr. Afriyie Akoto whom they describe as "a noble man who has in many ways exhibited high level of patriotism from both party and national level."



Addressing the media in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital, the Convenor of the "Friends of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto", Isaac Agyare, said that "It is our strong belief that he Dr. Akoto Afriyie will be a very fine presidential candidate to lead the party in the 7th Dec, 2024 presidential elections on the ticket of the NPP.



"His experience in parliamentary work, coupled with his background in Agriculture puts him above his competitors within the party and the country as a whole.



"We call on our own brother from the region Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to consider to contest the presidential primaries when the time comes because he possesses all the essential qualities to continue with the good work of President Akuffo Addo," he stressed.



Isaac Agyare averred that Dr. Akoto Afriyie is a native of the Eastern Region and hails from Koforidua and that it is only proper that he with all his qualities get the support of patriots.



"We are here today to show our colossal support for Dr. Akoto Afriyie’s bid of becoming the flag bearer for the New Patriotic Party come 2022 presidential primaries.



"As a group we are aware of massive support from other regions as well for Dr. Akoto Afriyie to become the flag bearer for the New Patriotic Party in 2022 and we wish to encourage these other regions to also show same faith in propagating all good works of Dr. Afriyie Akoto to lead this great party of ours," he said.