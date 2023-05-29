Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto's supporters pick nomination forms

Politics of Monday, 29 May 2023

The campaign team of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has expressed confidence in his remarkable achievements as the former Minister of Agriculture, believing it positions him as a strong contender for the flagbearer position in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Upon collecting the presidential nomination form at the NPP party headquarters, the team highlighted that the cost of the nomination forms was generously covered by farmers and delegates nationwide who have shown unwavering support for Dr. Afriyie Akoto and his agricultural initiatives.



Speaking on behalf of Dr. Afriyie Akoto, Dr. Prince Amuzu, the campaign spokesperson, expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support received from farmers and delegates, underscoring their unwavering belief in Dr. Akoto's exceptional leadership abilities.



"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Ghanaian farmers and the dedicated supporters of Dr. Akoto who joined forces to make today's collection of the nomination forms possible at the party's headquarters.



"Team Akoto is immensely grateful and sincerely blessed by the tremendous display of love and support. We will now proceed to deliver the forms to our campaign head office, where they will be forwarded to Dr. Akoto, affording him an opportunity to present his vision for the future."



"We would like to acknowledge the farmers from all corners of the country who enthusiastically expressed their desire to contribute and encourage Dr. Akoto. To the delegates, farmers, and the wonderful people of Ghana, we extend our heartfelt gratitude."



Dr. Amuzu further added, "Farmers from every corner of the nation eagerly volunteered to support Dr. Akoto, and he graciously accepted their offer. Delegates and supporters united to pool their resources as a profound demonstration of their love and unwavering support. The profound impact of Dr. Akoto's tenure as Minister of Agriculture has been felt by all segments of society."



