Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah appointed new CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah is the new CEO for Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Director of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, has been appointed as the new CEO of the health facility.



This was after former Chief Executive Officer of KBTH, Dr Daniel Asare bowed out of office Thursday, September 3, 2020.



Dr Ampomah’s appointment was communicated in a letter from the presidency signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, and copied to the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, on Friday, September 4, 2020.



Parts of the letter read, “The President of the Republic has nominated Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah for appointment as the Chief Executive of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.”



The health minister was instructed to take the “necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Ghana Health Service and the Teaching Hospitals Act, 1996 (Act 525)”.



On August 31, 2020, the Acting Board Chairman of KBTH, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, issued a statement to announce the end of the service of Dr Daniel Asare with the health facility.



It said, “The Board of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital wishes to inform its cherished staff and the general public that the term of office of Dr Daniel Asare, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hospital, comes to an end with effect from 3rd September 2020”.



About Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah



Dr Ampomah is one of the eight Consultant Plastic Surgeons in the country who are working hard to correct various deformities among both the young and the old.



He is a proud alumnus of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School.



Some of his many academic achievements after that include, the Overall Best Candidate in West Africa for the Final Exam in Plastic Surgery Part II in 2005, the first West African based practitioner to be the recipient of the prestigious Intercollegiate Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons with a specialty in Plastic Surgery.

