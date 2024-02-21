Dr. Omane Boamah welcomes EC’s decision to hold 2024 elections on December 7

Politics of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has described the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to hold the 2024 elections on December 7 as a victory for consensus building.



The EC had proposed changing the election date to November, citing the need for enough room for a possible run-off and the transitional processes before January 7, when the elected president is inaugurated in accordance with the 1992 Constitution.



However, the NDC described the move as poorly timed. It also cited constitutional difficulties the EC may face in Parliament without consensus building.



The NDC, suspicious of EC’s moves, vowed to use all means possible to block it.



Find Below Dr Omane Boamah’s reaction posted on his social media handle below.



Refreshing to know the Electoral Commission has finally agreed to hold the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections on December 07 instead of the proposed November date.



We also welcome the EC’s eventual decision to agree to use indelible ink in the upcoming elections.



These combined decisions represent both a victory for democracy and a victory for decent advocacy.



We trust that consensus building at IPAC meetings will be sustained in order to ensure free, fair, transparent, and incident-free elections.



In this election, we also hope that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government will avoid the dastardly killing of eight (8) Ghanaians, which blood-stained the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Hopefully, we can all receive the EC’s calendar of activities for the elections soon because December 07 is only 10 clear months away.



Remember to vote for John Dramani Mahama for well-paying jobs through the 24-hour economy initiative.