Dr. Okoe Boye transformed Teshie star park - Residents call for change in leadership

Regional News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: Solomon Ashia, contribution

The constituents of Teshie in Ledzokuku have expressed their frustration at the lack of progress in their constituency since the time of former President J.J. Rawlings.



They credit the recent transformation of the old Star Park into a modern football facility to their former Member of Parliament, Dr. Okoe Boye.



However, this praise comes with a sharp critique of their current MP, Ayiku, whom they accuse of negligence and absenteeism.



According to residents, Ayiku rarely sets foot in the constituency, relying on WhatsApp images and videos from Teshie while residing far away in Dome-Kwabenya with his family.



Furthermore, constituents allege that during moments of celebration and success, Ayiku and the NDC leadership resort to busing in troublemakers from neighboring towns, undermining the community's well-being.



The constituents of Ledzokuku lament three years of stagnation under Benjamin Ayiku's leadership, claiming a lack of tangible development that benefits the greater community. They accuse Ayiku and the NDC party of consistently downplaying the monumental achievements in the constituency.



Residents call for a change, expressing their hope for leaders who prioritize development and job opportunities for the youth over political propaganda and divisiveness. They emphasize the abundance of over 100 football pitches in the constituency in dire need of development.



The constituents of Ledzokuku celebrated the commissioning of the Teshie McDan Sports Complex on Saturday 30th September, 2023, a project facilitated by Dr. Okoe Boye. They also extended their appreciation to H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and the Dr. Bawumia administration for inspiring the creation of over 150 artificial football pitches across Ghana.



The commissioning ceremony saw the presence of notable figures including Chiefs, Elders of Teshie, the Sports Minister, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, the MCE, Regional Executives, and the people of Teshie, emphasizing their commitment to a brighter future with leadership focused on development.