General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Obengfo granted GH¢100,000 bail

Advanced Bodysculpt Centre CEO, Dr Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh

Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Bodysculpt Centre, widely known as Dr. Obengfo hospital has been granted bail of GH¢100,000.



This follows Dr Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh’s arrest on January 29 for working as a body sculpting specialist without a licence.



The body shaping hospital was subsequently closed down once again by the Health Facilities Regulatory Authority (HeFRA).



According to Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer of Accra Regional Police Command, Superintendent Effia Tenge noted that Dr. Obengfo was granted bail after the police service received a statement from HeFRA Thursday, February 4, 2021.



Meanwhile, the docket of the case has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice, Supt. Effia Tenge stated.



It would be recalled that Dr. Obengfo has been arrested for the same reason over the years.



Five years ago, the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) received complaints of medical complications from some persons who had patronised the facility hence, leading to its shutdown.



In 2019, the MDC warned Ghanaians who patronized Dr Obengfo's services to desist from it, stressing that, they go to the facility at their own risk.