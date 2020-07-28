General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Dr Nsiah Asare explains why restrictions on two female national teams was lifted

Presidential adviser on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare has explained the reasons behind why the government eased restrictions on two female national teams.



He says that the Sports Minister presented proposals to the government about impending assignments for the two female national teams.



According to Dr Nsiah Asare the team will be camping at places where tight security will be provided in order to prevent the to and fro of persons into the training camp.



"The minister of sports had earlier presented a proposal on the national teams who had international assignments so we had to advise the president to allow the teams train beginning 1st August 2020"he told Kumasi FM.



"The return matches of these national teams will be playing behind closed doors,the GFA will chose the venues for these games"



"The teams will be camped with tight security where no one will be allowed to come out as done in our second cycle institutions till they complete the return encounters"



"We will be doing the mandatory testing for these national teams as FIFA has recommended and the European clubs are following" he added.





