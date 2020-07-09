General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Dr. Nsiah-Asare advises doctors to manage the usage of PPEs

Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare has appealed to medical facilities to properly manage the use of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to ensure that there is enough for all medical professionals.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he admitted that Government was aware of the complaint by the Ghana Medical Association on the shortage of PPEs and as such the Government is willing to support. However, medical professionals must be mindful of the use of these PPEs.



“Doctors must make sure that the supplies must be stored well. This is what we can all do to make sure of the appropriateness, right time, and the right amount of its use. The Government will ensure that the PPEs are provided.”



He, however, cautioned residents to take the issue of COVID-19 seriously adding that the virus is real and urged the public to adhere to all the health directives to prevent the spread of the virus.



About 150 medical doctors in the country have so far tested positive for the novel COVID-19 in the last three months, 54 of them were based in the Ashanti Region, representing about one-third of the total cases the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has revealed.



The GMA is, therefore, appealing to Ghanaians to demonstrate a high sense of responsiveness in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a statement, the Association advised citizens to avoid the flagrant breaches of the protocols to minimize the rate of infection and attendance consequences on the society, especially the country’s healthcare system.





