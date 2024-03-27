Dr. Minta Nyarku promises Cape Coast North constituents an astroturf before election 2024

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: DC Kwame Kwakye, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency, Kwamena Minta Nyarku, has stated that Cape Coast North Constituency would have an astroturf before the 2024 elections.



This is to fulfill a promise he made to his constituents a few years ago.



Speaking on Live 107.5 FM on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as part of his "Accounting for his Constituents" radio tour, he intimated that the "astroturf for Cape Coast North would be constructed this year before the 2024 elections, and my constituents can look out for it."



The issue of an astroturf has become a political issue within the constituency ever since he promised to establish one. The Nana Akufo-Addo government had initiated a policy of one constituency, one astroturf, but from the look of things, "it appears the government is focusing only on constituencies with NPP MPs. As a result of this, I'm compelled to raise resources to help my constituents also get an Astroturf to improve sporting development."



"The answers from the minister depict that the government didn't have any policy blueprint regarding the Astroturf construction in my constituency, hence my decision to do it myself," he added.



The MP, in concluding his remarks on Live FM, took the opportunity to thank his supporters who believed in the Ragga brand and movement.



"I am grateful for your prayers, good counsel, logistical support, and financial support. God-willing, by the time the elections are conducted in December 2024, the Astroturf will be done," he said.