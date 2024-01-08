Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr. lauded for swift response to Dome Market fire incident

Regional News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: Nawas Abubakar, Contributor

In the late hours of Sunday, January 7, 2024 a fire incident broke out at the Dome-Kwabenya Market, leaving traders in despair and panic.



The incident, which was reported to have occurred around 10 PM, resulted in the swift intervention of the NPP parliamentary candidate hopeful, Dr Mike Oquaye Jnr, who rushed to the scene to acquaint himself with the situation and commiserate with the traders and individuals in the area.



Moments later, personnel from the Abelemkpe Fire Service station who were rather far away in distance arrived at the scene to help salvage the situation.



At the present, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.



Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr, who engaged with some market women and men at the market, used the occasion to assure them of plans geared towards establishing a fire station close to the market as the area has not had one in decades.



He further engaged with the personnel from the Fire Service to better understand the situation.



Dr Oquaye Jnr. also assured them that every available support will be given to individuals who may have lost their wares or property as a result of the fire incident.



Meanwhile, one of the individuals at Dome-Kwabenya who spoke to the media, bemoaned the lackluster nature of the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been serving in the constituency for years.



“I felt really sad yesterday seeing our Dome Market, where our moms, aunts, dads, sisters, and wives work, on fire. It's been almost 12 years, and the biggest constituency in Ghana still doesn't have a fire station.



“How can our MP, Adwoa Safo sit down whilst this happened?



“Around 11:00 pm yesterday, individuals like Lawyer Mike Oquaye Jnr. drove to the fire scene to encourage the fire officers who came all the way from Abelemkpe to bring the fire under control. They took a long time to come because they had to travel from far away,” he stressed.



The man continued that “It raises the question – couldn't our MP have lobbied for a fire service station for this constituency for the almost 12 years that she has been our MP?



“Another unit had to travel from Oyarifa when the initial responder’s water got finished. This lack of a local fire station is unacceptable for a constituency as large as Dome Kwabenya.”



Also, some individuals lauded the efforts and swiftness of the Dr Mike Oquaye Jnr, whom they say demonstrated leadership during a difficult time.



“While others were sleeping, you stood with the firefighters throughout the night, extending into the late hours until 2:00am. This kind of leadership and energy is what we need in our MP,” another individual said.