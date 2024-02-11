Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh will best complement Bawumia – NPP National Youth Wing

Politics of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: Kwame Nyarko, Contributor

The National Youth Wing of the governing New Patriotic Party is urging their Presidential Candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to select Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO as his running mate.



In an article written by Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NPP Isaac Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde captioned “Ensuing Debate of Who Best Pairs DMB” he said it is his considered view that the NPP must at all cost choose Napo as the running mate to our Flagbearer. The arduous task of #Breakingthe8 according to Hyde does not just require a candidate that adds to the numbers of the flagbearer but one with demonstrable track record and capacity to get things done.



“One that answers the concerns of Ghanaians today, just like our current flagbearer resonated with voters in 2016 and 2020 on matters of the Economy. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has demonstrated overtime is ability to cause change and deliver when it matters most. As a National Officer of the party, I’ve touched base with the grassroots and there’s no one in the NPP today, whose charisma energizes the base than Napo” he wrote.



“Bold and Decisive; His assertive nature makes him unconventional to what is ordinarily perceived of our politicians “sweet talkers”. Napo is blunt and very trustworthy.



-Engagement and Negotiation Skills; Napo’s ability to listen well and engage extensively has endeared him to various stakeholders. Throughout my service with him as NUGS President and as far as I remember there was never a strike by any group within the sector.



- He successfully delivered our major policy headliner in the last two National elections ie. Free SHS



- He has something relatable to account for his stewardship.



- The implementation of the Double Track concept to ensure that no Ghanaian child was left behind in the FSHS agenda was a master stroke.



- He led the successful transition of in-person classroom teaching to online successfully in the advent of the COVID pandemic, at a time when online infrastructure and capacity of lecturers in most schools was almost nonexistent.



- His ingenuity led the GETFUND securitization that provided the needed funds for infrastructure development to mitigate facility user challenges that initially bedeviled this brilliant initiative. Napo is simply a doer!” he said