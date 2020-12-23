Regional News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

Dr Mark Agyei donates to widows ahead of Christmas

Dr Mark Agyei donated a lot of items to the widows

Chief Executive Officer of New Life Homeopathic Clinic Dr Mark Agyei has donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to over 100 widows ahead of Christmas.



He made the donation over the weekend at the clinic’s headquarters in Dansoman, Accra.



The items donated include bags of rice and Christmas hamper. Dr Mark Agyei also gave the widows cash.



The extraordinary occasion dubbed ‘Widow Charity Ball 2020’ was attended by some respectable people in the country. Vice-Chancellor of Valley View University Prof Daniel Kwame Bediako, as well as gospel musicians Nacee and Cece Twum, were all in attendance.



The Widow Charity Ball is an annual event put together by the award-winning doctor to put smiles on numerous widows before the festive season with this year being the seventh event.



Speaking to the media after the event, Dr Mark Agyei said: “when God blesses you it is ideal to extend a helping hand to others hence his desire to reach out to the vulnerable most especially the widows in the society.” He added that “he will continue to support widows because there is more blessing in giving.”



New Life Homoeopathic Clinic is a specialized Medical Center for chronic disease like Stroke, infertility, prostate conditions and many others and they have served over 30,000 patients in their eight years of existence.



New Life Homeopathic Clinic was named the overall best Homeopathic Hospital in Ghana at this year’s Ghana Business Standard Awards and the head doctor Dr Mark Agyei was also awarded the ‘Most Outstanding Entrepreneur of the year in Alternative Medicine’.









