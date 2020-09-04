General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Dr Manteaw apologises for insinuating NPP, NDC are thieves and robbers

Dr Steve Manteaw, Chairman of the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas

Chairman of the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas, Dr Steve Manteaw has said he finds his recent comment that the elections this year will be about choosing between a thief and an armed robber ill-considered.



He said he is sorry for his utterances and retracts those words accordingly.



In a statement dubbed ‘Clarification Re: 2020 Contest is between a thief and an armed robber’, he said: “In a radio discussion last week, I used the analogy of a thief and an armed robber to illustrate the fact that we, the electorates, do not have any desirable option going into the 2020 elections.



“Unfortunately, my analogy has been taken literally. The point I sought to make with this analogy was that, if one is to choose between an armed robber and a thief, it will be a difficult one, because none is desirable, and that any attempt to choose one of the two evils ‘will amount to a race to the bottom’.



“These are my personal views and they do not in any way represent those of my organisation.



“Upon subsequent reflection, and with the benefit of hindsight, I find my analogy ill-considered and wish to take this opportunity to retract it, and to apologise unreservedly to all who may have found it offensive in whatever way.



“Again, the news report described my position as Executive Director of ISODEC. May I clarify that I am not the Executive Director of ISODEC, and again, that I spoke in my capacity as Chairman of the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.