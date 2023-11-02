Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia takes the lead in NPP-USA election

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s Vice President has taken the lead in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential Aspirant election that took place in the United States of America (USA).



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia polled a total of 208 of the votes cast on the day, which represents 77.04% of the votes.



Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 60 votes, which represents 22.22% of the votes cast on the day.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh both garnered one vote each.



In all, 271 out of a potential 411 eligible voters cast their vote in the election that took place in the United States of America.



Dr. Bawumia is the preeminent aspirant to the flagbearership position of the party as he won a landslide in a Super Delegates election that sought to reduce the number of aspirants from ten to five. He enjoys overwhelming support from the party’s upper echelons of the party.



Several polls have reported that he will win the flagbearership race by a large margin notwithstanding the spirited campaign of his closet rival Kennedy Agyapong.



The NPP will on November 4, 2023, go to the polls to elect a flagbearer. The political party is hoping to elect a leader who will help them win the 2024 elections and make history.



Over 200, 000 delegates of the party will take part in the presidential primary election of the party on Saturday, November 4, 2023.