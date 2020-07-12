General News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Dr Lawrence Tetteh speaks about election 2020 prophecies

play videoFounder of World Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Ghanaians are having an uneasy period battling with a global pandemic and also grappling with making a decision of who to choose as president in the upcoming general election which is barely 6 months away.



In the midst of this, the role of prophets or better, men of God cannot be sidelined without any mention at all. It is common knowledge that the country has observed quite interesting trends of pastors prophesying the fortunes of a political party in an election.



But the founder of World Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence has refused to be counted as one of the pastors who, more often than not, are in the business of prophesying outcomes of elections.



He believes any preacher who saddles himself with politics ends up losing the essence of his call, as a man of God.



While interacting with GhanaWeb, Dr Lawrence Tetteh explained his stance; “If a prophet has seen it (election outcome)…if it comes from God it’s between them and God and if it doesn’t come from God it’s between them and God but at the end of the day what comes true is what I see as God and I’m not looking at man. I’m very mindful here. In fact, it will be very unfortunate for a man of God to saddle himself whether NDC or NPP, he’ll lose the God factor…”



The renowned international evangelist hopes to take the path of his mentor, Billie Graham – prominent American evangelist - who in his days remained consistently neutral in the American political terrain.



“One of the things I want to be for Ghana is that I want to be Ghana’s Billie Graham…I should be as balanced as possible, I should be as Godly as possible and I should listen to God for direction. I think I have had that privilege that there is no Ghanaian president in the fourth republic that I have not had the chance to lay hands and pray for…”



In light of this, Dr Tetteh maintains that he will not be swayed by the pressure to predict the outcome of any election.



“…so I will not sit down here and predict the election. I’ll pray that the will of God be done and may the better person win…,” he said.





