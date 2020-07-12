General News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Contributor

Dr Lawrence Tetteh pays glowing tribute to Evangelist Morris Cerullo

Founder of World Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh with Evangelist Morris Cerullo and his wife

International evangelist and president of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh has paid a heartfelt tribute to renowned American Pentecostal Evangelist Morris Cerullo who passed away in the early hours of Saturday, July 11, 2020.



Recounting the numerous encounters he has had with the late Morris Cerullo, Dr Tetteh referred to him as his spiritual father and mentor.



He said several doors were opened to him through the Mission to London organized in the 80s and 90s by Dr Cerullo.



“The world has lost one of the generals in the faith who was a father to many modern preachers of this generation and a true man of God. Papa Morris Cerullo was a man of God who was fit in any pair of shoes that was given to him. He carried a unique anointing and an undeniable gift of healing that transformed many lives from all walks of life. I have followed him to many nations of the world and have been impacted greatly by his apostolic unction,” Dr Lawrence Tetteh wrote in his tribute.



Adding that, “We will miss him greatly but I believe heaven is rejoicing in his honour. You encouraged me to never lose my unique style of preaching with the stories, singing and dancing…I cannot say thank you enough for your love and support to my ministry, my wife Barbara and I…May your faith find a resting place in Him. Papa! Rest well in the bosom of the Lord…”



Morris Cerullo died at the age of 89.





