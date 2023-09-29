Dr. Lawrence Tetteh expresses concern about cost of kidney dialysis

General News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has reacted to the proposed price adjustment of renal dialysis at the Korle Bu teaching hospital, emphasising the critical need for prioritizing healthcare and access to dialysis treatment in Ghana.



According to him, Ghana has been grappling with the issue of exorbitant dialysis costs, which has left many citizens without access to life-saving treatment.



“There are thousands of people with kidney problems who are stuck in certain places. Who don’t even have access to medical attention and if they die, it is because of our negligence,” he said.



During a discussion on GTV’s breakfast show, he pointed out a disheartening trend where decision-makers, including some in the healthcare sector, often seek medical treatment abroad, failing to recognize the repercussions of a struggling national healthcare system.



“Because the stakeholders or decision makers can easily get out of this place to go and get treatment, they don’t see it to be necessary,” he stated.



He further mentioned that a nation’s health is an investment in its future and neglecting it undermines the country’s human resources.



“if the nation is not healthy, the nation has no future,” he proclaimed.



He therefore called upon the nation to reevaluate its priorities and questioned the allocation of funds to less critical areas when lives are at stake.



“As a nation, we must learn to prioritise. The money is gone to wrong places while human beings are dying. We waste a lot on certain things, that don’t matter,” he added.