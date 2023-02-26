Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s fleet of cars displayed

General News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The first wife of business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, has been spotted striking poses in her husband’s garage filled with exotic cars.



The Angel Group of Companies founder’s wife was captured in a local printed ‘kaba and slit’ during a photo shoot where some expensive cars including Rolls Royce, Mercedes Benz, and many others were seen.



Although the intent of the photoshoot was unclear, the focus was thrown on the customized cars, particularly the Rolls Royce by which she stood.



Earlier at an event, Dr. Kwaku Oteng rained praises on his first wife while projecting her as a model, worthy of emulation.



Dr. Oteng made these statements at his wife’s lavish birthday party held recently in her honour.



“If I want to start talking about my wife, I won't end now. I’d want every woman in Ghana to come for training from my wife. A respectful and empathetic wife who loves her husband. You won’t understand what I’m saying. Before, I had nothing. Things were extremely difficult for me. But she stood behind me.



“She sold rice and yam at a school in Mampongten. She had patience for me. She took care of the kids’ clothes and fees. If you look at her age, you’d know we didn’t start our journey now. We’ve been married for over 30 years. She is principled and speaks her mind. She doesn’t keep things in her heart," Dr. Oteng stated in one of the viral videos from the event.



