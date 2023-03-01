Dr Kwabena Duffuor receives blessings of Greater Accra NDC to begin tour of region

Politics of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has received the blessings of the executives of the Greater Accra Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) to begin his nationwide tour in the region.



This comes after he successfully picked up a flagbearership nomination form to contest the vacant position of the party.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance, and a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, has expressed optimism about his chances of winning the flagbearer race of party.



He has also indicated in several interactions that he is the best man to bring Ghana out of its current economic challenges, adding that he once stabilised the economy as minister.



In lieu of that, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor paid a working visit to the regional executives of the NDC in the Greater Accra Region to announce his intentions to run as flagbearer, and to also seek their blessings to tour the region.



“Last Thursday, I was so delighted, but at the same time, I was humbled when thousands of our members – grassroots, particularly women, picked up forms and delivered the forms to me, saying that ‘we want you to contest for the flagbearership of the NDC.’



“It was an honour, but I was humbled. I’ve accepted to contest, that’s why we are here today. Colleagues, ours is a great party; it’s a very big party, bigger than the other groups,” he said.



In his response, the regional chairman, Nii Ashie Moore, expressed hopes that whoever gets to lead their party will deliver victory for the NDC in 2024.



He was also excited that the candidate had decided to begin his tour in the Greater Accra Region, adding that a win in that region is a decisive one.



“You have distinguished yourself to the max. we are one family, this is an internal election. Our target is the NPP. Our target is to maximise the votes of Greater Accra, because we see Greater Accra Region as a decisive region when it comes to politics. When we win Greater Accra, we know we will form the next government.



“I pray to the Almighty God that all of you who have put up yourself there to lead our political party, to lead our country, at the end of the day, one of you will be made a flagbearer of our party,” he said.



While wishing Dr. Kwabena Duffuor well, he prayed that at the end of the contest, all the factions in the party will work towards unity.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor's tour of the Greater Accra Region will be the first in a series across the country.











