Dr. Konadu Apraku takes campaign tour to Volta Region, makes more promises

Politics of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: Christopher Agbodo Ranson, Contributor

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is committed to ensuring that the voices of the Volta Region are heard and considered in the governance of Ghana.



Currently touring the Volta Region, Dr. Apraku aims to empower the grassroots and involve them actively in the policy-making process if he becomes the President of Ghana.



During an interview on Volta Star Radio, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku expressed his determination to prioritize the needs and perspectives of the people. This marks his fourth time contesting for the presidential candidacy of the NPP.



Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku urged Ghanaians to embrace fresh ideas and innovative approaches, emphasizing the importance of assuming leadership in the sub-region to play a pivotal role in Africa's progress.



While acknowledging the accomplishments of the NPP government, he emphasized the need to do even better, ensuring that every cent invested brings tangible results.



Addressing the delegates in the Volta Region, the NPP aspirant appealed for their endorsement of a leader who possesses the ability and capacity to generate employment opportunities and foster unity among the people. Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku emphasized the importance of transcending the divisive tendencies currently present in the political landscape of the country.



He advised the delegates to remain united as a people, despite occasional disagreements, emphasizing the significance of shared goals and a common national identity.



Furthermore, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku highlighted the pressing need for a leader who can reconcile the nation and foster a political environment conducive to accelerated development.



