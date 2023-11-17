Dr Grace Boadu donates GHC10,000 towards the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ project

Health News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

In what can be described as unprecedented, the Chief Executive Officer of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services, a solely herbal clinic which deals in herbal medications, Mad. Grace Boadu has donated GHC10,000 towards the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



The act which has been described by many as exemplary and unheard-of, especially ‘Grace Gift’ running a competitive parallel health institution, is said to be worth commending.



On Saturday, November 10, 2023, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, officially launched the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ project to mobilize $10Million to renovate the 70-year-old facility.



In the King’s address at the launch in aid of the comprehensive renovation of KATH Old Blocks as part of the legacy projects to mark the 25th anniversary of the King’s enstoolment, His Royal Majesty bemoaned the sorry state of the Teaching Hospital.



He implored all residents in the region to make it a sole commitment in assisting the renovation drive of the facility by donating cash sums periodically.



“I am appealing to my subjects and residents in the region, if every household donates at least GHC200 a month towards this project, we will be able to successfully renovate the hospital.



“Komfo Anokye whom the hospital was named after never got ill, so why should we watch on for the hospital that has healed many be deemed as sick, needing healing.





“When our health deteriorates, this is where we will all be brought to. It is our duty to heal Komfo Anokye. I have built my Kingdom collectively with foreigners, so I ask all, to come and assist me to heal Komfo Anokye.”



In a response to the King’s call, the Grace Gift Herbal CEO who was present at the event made a cash donation of GHC10,000 and promised to assist the renovation drive periodically.



“Nana, Komfo Anokye is for us all. It is well known that I have a clinic myself, but if Komfo Anokye works and works effectively, collectively the health crisis we experience in the region and the country at large will be reduced.



Ghanaians will experience quality health care.



“The focus of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory has been to place the needs of patients first in order to provide them with the best of healthcare services. With Komfo Anokye looking to put patients needs first as shared by us, we are ever ready to assist in this drive.



It is Ghana that benefits in the long run and we are willing to provide the needed assistance to make this dream a reality,” Dr Grace Boadu remarked while handing the cash sum to the hospital.



The CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Prof. Dr. Otchere Addai-Mensah, on his immense gratitude to Madam Grace Boadu for the donation and promised to put the funds to good use.



