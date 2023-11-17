Dr. Grace Boadu commiserates with Prez. Kufour as state mourns former First Lady

Regional News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services, Dr. Grace Boadu, has commiserated with former President Kufuor as he mourns the passing of his wife, H.E Theresah Kufuor, former First Lady of Ghana.



Dr. Boadu paid a courtesy call on the former President in his private residence to offer her condolences and assure of her support for the final funeral rites.



She expressed appreciation to the former President and her late Wife, H.E Theresah, of the continuous support and advice she has enjoyed from the Kufuor family over the years especially in her professional life as medical expert.



“Your excellency, you and mummy have always been a family to me. The doors of this house have always been opened to me so I share in our collective loss.



Mummy was a mother to us all. I have enjoyed good advice from the family and I assure you of my commitment and support in the burial and funeral processes.” Dr. Grace Boadu briefly remarked to former President Kufuor.



A state funeral for the late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor is underway at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.



The event commenced at 7 a.m. with a file past followed by a burial mass at 9 a.m.



Final funeral rites will be performed for the former First Lady at Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, November 18.



The former First Lady died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 87.



A Requiem Mass was held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in her honour.



The event, held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cantonments, Accra, brought together high-profile personalities, politicians, members of the New Patriotic Party, as well as family and friends of the late former First Lady.



Theresa Kufuor married former President John Kufuor in 1962 and served as Ghana’s First Lady between 2001 and 2009.







