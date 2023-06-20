Dr. Gideon Boako rubbishes claims that Bawumia is no match for John Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako has rubbished claims that the Vice President is no match for former John Dramani Mahama in 2024 elections.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Monday morning, Dr. Gideon Boako laughed off the claims and touted Dr. Bawumia as the best person to compete the Presidential race against Ex-President John Mahama, come 2024.



He recounted Dr. Bawumia's impact on the 2020 elections stressing his influence won for the NPP more parliamentary seats in the Northern Region which is believed to be a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



To him, Dr. Bawumia will help the New Patriotic Party to win more votes from the NDC strongholds in the northern sector.



"Bawumia over the years has demonstrated through his impact in the political scene that he can win more votes for us," he said.



Dr. Gideon Boako stressed that "it will be very very dangerous for the NDC in the North" when Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia goes head to head with Ex-President Mahama.



"In the 2020 elections, NPP won seventeen (17) seats from the NDC in the whole Ghana. Out of the 17 seats we won from the NDC, 15 of them came from the Northern Region. So, this means Bawumia's influence penetrated the NDC that as even as Running Mate, his effect is so huge that if we leave him head to head with Mahama, it will be very very dangerous for the NDC in the North," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



