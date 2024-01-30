Dr George Akuffo Dampare named among 100 most reputable Africans

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The inspector-general of police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has been named among 100 most reputable leaders in Africa in a new poll conducted by Reputation Poll International.



The IGP was named among few other leaders in the country such as the chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, and Dr Mensa Otabil in the poll.



The poll recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have built a strong reputation.



Reputation Poll International (RPI), a leading reputation management and public relations consultancy firm announced the 2024 list of its annual publication of 100 Most Reputable Africans which recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have built a strong reputation.



The list features prominent Ghanaians such as the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, The Church of Pentecost Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Cardinal Peter Turkson and ICGC General Overseer Dr. Mensa Otabil.



Other Ghanaians on the list are Fred Swaniker, Roberta Annan, Dr Sangu Delle, Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, Hon Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku and HRM Drolor Bosso Adamtey.



This year’s list features a diverse group of individuals from various sectors, including politics, business, entertainment, and human rights advocacy.



Some of the notable names listed in the business category include Nigeria’s Femi Otedola; Sudanese-British billionaire businessman Mo Ibrahim and Zimbabwe’s Kenneth Sharpe. Mahmood Mamdani; Chancellor at Kampala International University; Tanzanian’s biodiversity leader Elizabeth Maruma Mrema Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Liberia’s Former president Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.



In addition to the individuals recognised on Reputation Poll International’s “100 Most Reputable Africans” list for their various achievements, there are also those who are celebrated for their contributions to social impact and social entrepreneurship, helping to transform businesses in Africa and positively impacting lives without causing controversy.



Beninese Singer & songwriter Angelique Kidjo and Danai Jekesai Zimbabwean-American Actress were featured in the entertainment category.



All things considered, the list of the 100 Most Reputable Africans is evidence of the tenacity and resiliency of the African continent. It draws attention to the accomplishments of people who are trying to change the world and make a better life for others. The list serves as a source of inspiration for all Africans and a reminder of the numerous gifted and accomplished people changing the globe.



Below is the list of the 100 Most Reputable Africans in 2024.



Below is the list of the 100 Most Reputable Africans in 2024.



Angelique Kidjo || Singer & Songwriter and actress Abderrahmane Sissako || Mauritanian-born Malian film director and producer Abshir Aden Ferro || Somalian politician Abdul Samad Isyaku Rabiu (CFR CON) || Business man and philanthropist Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf || Somalia Judge and Attorney Abdulrazak Gurnah || Tanzanian-British novelist and academic Agnes Matilda Kalibata || President of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) Alek Wek || South Sudanese-British model and designer Ann Peacock Armstrong Ume Takakang (Dr) || CEO, Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) Berhane Asfaw || Ethiopian Palaeontologist Bience Philomina Gawanas || Namibian lawyer Catherine Uju Ifejika || Lawyer and legal expert Claude Joséphine Rose Cardinal || Italian Actress Constance Connie Ferguson || Filmmaker, businesswoman Cynthia Davies CBE || CEO of the Diversifying Group Danai Jekesai || Actress Daniël Christiaan de Wet Swanepoel || South-African professor David Moinina Sengeh || Sierra-Leone Politician Debra Mallowah || Vice president for Coca- Cola’s East and Central African franchise Diébédo Francis Kéré || Architect Dr. Denis Mukwege || Pentecostal pastor and Congolese Gynaecologist Drolor Bosso Adamtey (HRM) || Suapolor, Se (Shai) Traditional Area Ebenezer Bonyah || Associate Professor Elizabeth Maruma Mrema || Biodiversity leader and lawyer Apostle Eric Nyamekye || Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Ellen Johnson Sirleaf || Former president of Liberia Emmanuel Mark Kembe || South Sudan Musician Eric Yirenkyi Danquah || Ghanaian Plant geneticist Euvin Naidoo || South African Banking Executive Femi Otedola || Nigerian Businessman and Philanthropist Folorunsho Alakija || Nigerian Businessman Fransisco Aupa Indongo || Namibian Business man and politician Fred Swaniker || Entrepreneur Gabriel Aduda || Permanent Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Resources Nigeria Gebisa Ejeta ||Ethiopian American plant breeder, geneticist and Professor Dr. George Akuffo Dampare || Inspector General of Police, Ghana Gideon Boko Duma || Motswana Politician Gilbert Houngbo || Togolese politician and diplomat Ibukun Awosika || Chairperson, Board of Directors, First Bank of Nigeria Limited Isatou Ceesay || Gambian activist and social entrepreneur Jeanette Marais || CEO, Momentum Investment Jahman Oladejo Anikulapo || Nigerian Journalist Jean-Jacques Muyembe-Tamfum || Congolese Microbiologist Jimmy Volmink || Dean, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University Joseph Nyumah Boakai || President of Liberia Juldeh Camara || Musician Julian Kyula || Co-Founder, Board Member, and Group CEO, MoDe Jumoke Oduwole || Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Ease of Doing Businessin the Office of the Vice President Kandeh Kolleh Yumkellah || Sierra Leonean agricultural economist, politician Kennedy Odede || CEO, Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) Kenneth Sharpe || Zimbabwean businessman, philanthropist Khairy Beshara || Egyptian film director Ladisias Prosper Agbesi || CEO, Lash Group Leymah Roberta Gbowee || Liberian peace activist Mahmood Mamdani || Ugandan Scholar Manuel Lopes Andrade (Tcheka) || Cape Verdean singer, songwriter and guitarist Masenate Mohato Seeiso (HRM) || Queen of Lesotho Maud Chifamba || Academician Mensa Otabil (Dr) || Ghanaian Pastor and Motivational Speaker Mike Jocktane || Politician and Pastor of Gabonese Protestants Mo Ibrahim || Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation Modupe Adefeso-Olateju || Organizational Leader and Policy Expert Mogoeng Mogoeng || South African Jurist Mohamed Hag Ali Hag el Hassan || Sudanese-Italian mathematician and physicist Mohamed Osman Baloola || Sudanese scientist and inventor Monique Nsanzabaganwa (Dr) || Deputy Chairperson, African Union Commission Muhammed Bulama (Dr) || Deputy Director, Multi-Media of the APC Presidential Campaign for the 2023 presidential elections Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah || Namibian politician Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Dr) || Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Nnenna Oti (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri. Nuhu Ribadu mni || Nigerian politician and retired police officer Okello Oculi || Ugandan Novelist, Poet Ory Okolloh || Blogger, Lawyer, and Activist Pedro Verona Rodrigues Pires || Cape Verdean politician Enenche Paul (DR) || Medical Doctor, Televangelist Peter Turkson (His Eminence) || Ghanaian Prelate, cardinal of catholic church Polycarp Pengo (His Eminence) || Tanzanian Prelate, Cardinal of catholic church Rachid Yazami || Moroccan Scientist, engineer and Inventor Dr. Rajae Ghanimi || Medical Doctor Rediet Abebe || Ethiopian computer scientist Roberta Annan || Ghanaian Business woman, Investor and Philanthropist Rosalia Hausiku Martins || Director, Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry Board Ronald Lamola || Politician and Attorney Rita Oyoku || Entrepreneur Samia Suluhu Hassan || President of Tanzania Sangu Delle (Dr) || Pan-African entrepreneur and investor Sherrie Silver || Choreographer Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu || Singer &Song Writer Sinari Bolade Daranijo || Entrepreneur Siya Kolisi || South African Rugby Player Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku (Hon) || Managing Director, Amsos Ghana Ltd Sven Thieme || Namibian Business Man Tariye Gbadegesin || CEO, ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investment Sister Theopista Namukasa || Teacher Trevor Noah || Comedian Tom Alweendo || Namibian politician Vusi Thembekwayo || Business Man, Author, Speaker Wanjira Mathai || Vice President and Regional Director for Africa, World Resources Institute Kenya Zainab Hawa Bangura || Sierra Leonean politician and social activist



NAY/NOQ



