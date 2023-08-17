Dr Freda Prempeh commissions 100-bed facility for girls at Yamfo SHS

Regional News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

The Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Freda Prempeh, has come to the rescue of hundreds of students at the Yamfo Anglican Senior High School, in the Ahafo Region.



Through her intervention, the school now has a newly commissioned 100-bed hostel.



The facility will serve about 300 plus students of the school.



Speaking at the ceremony to outdoor the project, Dr. Freda Prempeh said that the completion of the project is in fulfillment of a promise she made to the school



“This 100-bed facility, with 150 bunk beds, and 300 mattresses. I must say the last time I came here and visited the project, I saw some mattresses on the floor, and I asked the house mistress, why have you allowed the girls to sleep on the floor? She told me they did not have bunk beds.



“So, I assured Rev, that before we commission this project, I’d ensure that we get bunk beds and mattresses, and that’s exactly what I have done,”



Dr. Freda Prempeh, who is also the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, also gave assurances that this new edifice would enhance and provide a conducive learning environment for the students, especially the girls.



The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Nfordjour, who was present at the event, heaped praises on the MP for the area.



He also spoke about her commitment to her people and how she lobbied to get the project to the community people in Yamfo.



“The MP for this area. Hon. Dr. Freda Prempeh, who is also the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, brought the concerns of this school before the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, asking for a dormitory for the girls.



“The minister gave the issue preference, considering how hardworking the students here are, he quickly approved for the work to be done,” he explained.



The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources also commissioned a toilet facility at Yamfo, as well as connected 8 communities in the area to the national electricity grid.























