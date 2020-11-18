Regional News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: GNA

Dr. Frank Adjei donates Vehicle to Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters

The brand new pick-up vehicle

Dr Frank Adjei, a Businessman on Wednesday donated a brand new pick-up vehicle to the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters has to aid their operations in the Ashanti Region.



Dr. Adjei has been supporting the Ghana Police Service and other organizations in diverse ways, and the donation of the Vehicle is one of the several charity works he has undertaken.



A statement signed by the Corporate Communications Unit of Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday in Accra said Dr Adjei was a worthy model business magnet and a seasonal philanthropist and had a business interest in Lottery, Commerce, Real Estate, Transport, Hospitality and Entertainment.



It said he founded the Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, National Association of Private Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana, Rema-Jason Company Limited and Rema-Jason Ventures.



The statement added that Dr Adjei also founded the Ghana National Chamber of Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana.



It said the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Kwasi Mensah Duku, thanked the Dr Adjei for the gesture and assured him of maintaining the vehicle regularly for the purpose it was donated. GNA

