General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Felix Anyah receives Humanities Award with Kufuor and Asantehene

Dr Felix Anyah was awarded at the 7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity Award

Dr Felix Anyah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre and Sogakope Holy Trinity SPA Farm in the Volta Region has been awarded the Humanities Award.



Speaking to the media, the former Korle Bu CEO, said, it was a real honour to members and staff of both centres. He took the opportunity to thank the management of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping centre for the honour done him.



Dr Anyah explained that the honour will spur him on to do more for humanity in the country especially in the areas of preventive health, intellectual development and capacity development for all especially in the areas of medical tourism.



The award, dubbed ‘Distinctive Service to Humanity of the Decade 2020' was under the auspicious of the Kofi Annan International Peace-Keeping and Training Centre, the organizers of the 7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity Award.



Other notable people who were recognized under this event included His Royal Majesty King of the Golden Kingdom, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, former President John Agyekum Kufour, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, former Chief Justice Theodore Georgina Wood, S.K Boafo for service and outstanding global performance.



Former Chief Justice Sophia Akufo, Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, Minister of Business Development, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture, Ursula Owusu Erkuful, Minister for Communications, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Information and Akosua Frema Opare, the Chief of Staff.



Others are Agness Eyiah-Mensah, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, Adwoa Sarfo, Minister of State for Procurement, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Freda Prempeh, Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cecilia Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Gloria Akuffo, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General.



The rest are Baffour Hyiaman Brentuo V, Mawerehene at Manhyia Palace, Amb. Nana Akomanyi Essando V1, Prof. Amin Alhassan, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC) Vincent Kobina Asmah, Graphic Communications, Dr. Kwame Osei Despite Group of Companies His Majesty Nii Okwei Knka Dowuona V1, President of Greater Accra House of Chiefs, Prof. Benjamin, J.B. Nyarko of Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana, Gifty Afenni – Dadzie, Samuel Addae Agyekum, Municipal Chief Executive for Ssekyere Kumawu District Assembly, Ambassador Augustine K. Badu, Christian Adu – Poku, Nana Doku Appiah Dankwah, Nana Boakye. Kusi, Traditional leader of Manso Nkwanta, Most Rev. Gabriel Justice Yaw Anokye and the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi, Mr. Emmanuel Ababio, Founder & Chairperson of Goldline Mines Company, Ambassador. Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Founder & President of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwame Osei, Apostle Prof. Kwame Kyei, His Eminence Rev.Dr. Gifty Akushika Lamptey, Mr. Kwabena Kesse, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Health Minister, Bernard Oko Boye, Deputy Minister for Health.



Archbishop Professor Dr. Anane Frimpong Asafo – Agyei, Founder and Chair of the Gethim Asafo Agyei Hospital, Dr. Felix Kwaku Gameli Anyah, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Holy Trinity Medical Center and Sogakope Holy Trinity SPA Farm in the Volta Region, one of Ghana's preventive and health toursim centre was also honoured for humanities in the country. The citation on the award to the CEO reads: International Millennium Laureate of Leadershwas not "Honour if Distinction of Service to Humanity First Class Global Citizen, Information Technology Governance Achievement of Benefit to Mankind, Africa" From the entire family house.



The global public excellence and the global mission of governments, by the global corporation for international and community service in recognition and appreciation for your commitment to strengthening the Black Star Line of Africa, Africa and the global community through your leadership, business and professional services 'Order of Merit' The Gold Star Order of Excellence and the International Millennium Medal of Service to the World as well as the Global Seal of Excellence.

