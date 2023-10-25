Dr. Evans Oppong Ministries donates to Kasoa Awutu Camp Prison

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: William Beeko, Contributor

The Founder and Leader of Evans Oppong Ministries and the Global Senior Pastor for City Of Faith Ministry Worldwide, based in the UK, Ambassador Dr. Evans Oppong on Tuesday visited the Awutu Camp Prison located at Krispol City off the Kasoa Winneba Road.



He, together with his team, the Knowledge Revolution Ministry, also took the opportunity to donate to the Awutu Camp Prison.



Dr. Evans Oppong also doubles as a UN Ambassador.



They used the occasion to familiarise themselves with the activities of the prison inmates and the general operations at the station.



The items donated included bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil, packs of canned fishes, Tin Tomatoes, Soaps, clothes among others.



The donation, according to Dr. Evans Oppong, formed part of his longstanding Prison Ministry.



Ambassador Dr. Evans Oppong is an anointed minister of God.



He has established himself as a passionate revivalist, who addresses how the needs of this dying world can be met through God's sovereignty and further resonates so well with the passion to helping the needy.



He believes that regardless of where one is born, there is a hero component within him/her. He has traveled extensively throughout the world, imparting so many lives globally.



Ambassador Dr. Evans Oppong and his team was well received and welcomed, on behalf of the Awutu Camp Prison, by its Commander CSP Cornelius Mwinsigteng and his camp officials.



The Awutu Camp Prison was established in 1982 as one of the camp prisons to decongest the main Central prisons and engage in Agricultural production to supplement inmates’ diet and generate funds for the prison service.



The camp hosts mostly inmates who are about to finish their terms of prison sentences.



In 1995 through the divestiture implementation programme by PNDC, 200 acres of land was released to Prisons through a legislative instrument.



The prison camp can boast of a total landsize of 200 Acres.



The station has been involved in the production of grains, vegetables, small ruminants, grass-cutters and targeting pig farming.



Interested inmates are also given on -the -job training at the various units of Agriculture as part of prisoners’ rehabilitation programme at the station.



Presenting the donation, this is what Ambassador Dr. Evans Oppong had to say:



"We have gathered here today at the Awutu Camp Prison and together with my team, the Knowledge Revolution, we make this donation as part of the Dr. Evans Oppong Prison Ministry.



We have visited other prisons across Ghana over the past years and today, it is the turn of Awutu Camp Prison to also benefit from our magnanimity and sharing."



He assured the prisons of more support but humbly appealed to the authorities to help remove all bottlenecks, in terms of the bureaucracy and its associated frustrations, that have often hindered good intentions by patriotic Ghanaians and investors at large, who are willing to help the good people of Ghana.



Ambassador Dr Evans Oppong further held discussions with CSP Cornelius Mwinsigteng, where he explored the possibility of intense partnerships in the area of Agricultural production and investments.



CSP Cornelius Mwinsigteng in his words of appreciation, extended his heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador Dr. Evans Oppong and all his team, and assured them of their willingness and readiness on the part of the prison service, to deepen these collaborations, to pave way for future progress and advancing the development of Ghana.