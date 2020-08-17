Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: GNA

Dr Edward Mahama bows out of PNC presidential race

Dr Edward Mahama was the Presidential Candidate for the PNC in 2016

Dr Edward Mahama, the Presidential candidate of the People's National Convention (PNC) in the 2016 elections has bowed out of the race this year and as leader of the party.



Dr Mahama told the GNA in an interview on Monday that the decision not to contest the position when nominations are opened were personal but remained committed to the party and its ideologies.



"I have communicated with the National Executive Council (NEC) members of the party that I will not contest as flagbearer this year when nominations are opened", he said.



Dr Mahama who currently holds a position in the NPP government as Ambassador at Large assured that he remained a committed member of the PNC and would continue to be part and support party activities.



He announced that nominations would be opened for various positions for members to contest in the second week of September this year.



The positions to be contested would include; Flagbearer, Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, Treasurer, Deputy Treasurer, National Organiser, Deputy National Organiser, Communication Secretary, and Deputy Communication Secretary.



The rest would be Youth Organizer, Deputy Youth Organiser, Women Organizer, and Deputy Women Organiser.



Dr Mahama said the party would organise a virtual conference in the second week of September adding that NEC would announce the date in due course.





