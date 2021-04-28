Dr. Ebenezer Agyeman donates security equipments to Kotwi Community

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

The CEO of Hepa Plus herbal clinic, Dr. Ebenezer Agyeman has donated 50 reflective jackets, 8 quality street bulbs, 50 branded T.Shirts and undisclosed amount of money including others to the Kotwi Community in the Atwima Kwanwoma District in the Ashanti Region.



The donation which came off last weekend, forms part of his social responsibilities in order to fight insecurities and curb the spread of robbery in the area.



Speaking after the exercise, Dr. Ebenezer Agyeman, stated that the items would go a long way in motivating the youths and the entire police force.





"I am glad to present this to the community, I am very aware that this items will be put to good use and help the security force as well as the volunteers to step up with fights against robbery and other issues which keeps the community retrogressing," he said.



He added that he has outlined major developmental projects to be initiated in the community.



"This is just the beginning, better things are set to come. I am having consultations with other companies to come to the aid of the youth. We will make sure we do our best to provide other incentives to motivate the youth and this, I am sure would lift the image of the community to a respectful level," he disclosed."











The Assembly Member of the Kotwi Electoral Area, Mrs. Augustina Obeng Agyeman, who received the items on behalf of the community expressed her profound gratitude, she said, "I am grateful for the support and I would like to also take this opportunity to appeal to other corporate entities to come in and support us in order for us to combat crime,"



However, the Chief of Kotwi, Nana Asare Asiedu Kotwi, advised the youth and the community at large to ensure the equipments are maintained properly to extend it's lifespan.





