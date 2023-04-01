Dr Duffour engages NDC delegates in Akatsi South, pledges massive transformation

Politics of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: GNA

Hundreds of delegates and party supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Akatsi South of the Volta Region have given Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, Presidential Flagbearer hopeful, a rousing welcome to the Constituency as part of his tour to the Volta Region.



Dr. Duffuor, a former Finance Minister is currently on a three-day campaign tour of the Region to canvass for votes ahead of the Party’s Presidential and Parliamentary primaries, which are slated for Saturday, May 13.



In an encounter at the Catholic Secretariat at Torve in the Akatsi South Municipality, Dr Duffuor among other policies, assured delegates who converged at the venue of the restoration of Ghana’s economy within two years of his administration if elected as President in 2024.



Outlining some of his key policies and programmes for the next Duffuor-led administration, he said all party executives would be given proper salaries and care.



He stated that it was time he changed the party’s current posture into what he called a ‘business-oriented Party’ and the use of professionals who worked for the NDC for victory if elected as the next President of the Republic after the primaries.



“NDC will be a stronger party from now, and it is time I come in to rescue the party from total collapse,” he said.



Dr. Duffuor promised to strengthen the party by introducing some special plans for cadres such as a pension scheme for the aged who served the party and were over 60 years “so you will not feel pained.”



On the upcoming primaries, Dr. Duffuor appealed to the delegates to give him the mandate to lead the party onto the path of prosperity and progress devoid of insults.



“Politics is about serving the people. This is an internal contest, and you must know that insults do not win elections. Do not insult your family members and fight because of family contests. We must come together to drive away the NPP in 2024,” he added.



Dr Duffuor also commended party faithfuls who served the party over the years and pledged to make every constituency a business incubation center where individual financial needs would be protected.



He thanked Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, the Akatsi South Member of Parliament who worked as his lawyer in his business entity, for exhibiting excellence both in the political and other fields over the years.



Dr. Duffuor on his day-one tour, met some Regional and constituency executives of the party in Central Tongu, North Tongu, South Tongu, and Akatsi South.



The three-day tour would see him engaging other constituency executives at the various constituencies before departing to Accra.



Mr. Edem Asinyo, Dr. Duffuor’s spokesperson, Mr. Yao Boateng Gyan, a former National Organiser of the party, Mr. Bright Ege, the Deputy Volta Regional Secretary of NDC, and other party officials, formed part of the entourage.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor served as the governor of the Bank of Ghana. He was named one of the four best Central Bank Governors in the World at an IMF/World Bank meeting in 1999.



Mr. Kojo Bonsu, Former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, and Dr. Duffuor are contesting former President John Dramani Mahama after the trio had been vetted and cleared to contest in the May 13 decider.