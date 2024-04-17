Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen murder: Case adjourned to May 9

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: GNA

The case of Mark Forson, the houseboy accused of murdering Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen, the son of the late Professor Albert Adu Boahen, has been adjourned to May 9, 2024.



A Kaneshie District hearing the matter did not sit, hence the adjournment.



Forson, who has been provisionally charged with murder, had his plea preserved by the court.



The prosecution’s case is that the complainant is a surgeon at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and friend to the deceased Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen.



The prosecution said the accused, Mark Forson, was the houseboy of the deceased person.



On February 11, 2024, the complainant decided to visit his friend at home and upon reaching the door, was met with an usual smell.



The prosecution said the complainant then proceeded to the deceased’s room and found him lying on his bed, dead.



The court heard that the complainant immediately proceeded to the East Legon Police Station and reported the matter.



The prosecution said the police went to the scene of the crime and saw the deceased lying on his bed with a rope around his neck, which suggested foul play.



The court heard that the body was conveyed to the Police Hospital Morgue for autopsy and preservation.



On March 14, 2024, the prosecution said Mark Forson was arrested for his involvement in the murder of Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen.



According to the prosecution, investigation remains underway.