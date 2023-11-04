You are here: HomeNews2023 11 04Article 1875131

Politics of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Bawumia wins Western region by 59.73%

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Correspondence from Western Region

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has won the NPP presidential primaries in the western region with seven thousand, four hundred and sixty-five (7465) votes representing 59.73 percent.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapon on the other hand polled four thousand, eight hundred and ninety-nine (4899) votes representing 39.2 percent of the total votes cast in the region.

Dr Afriyie Akoto and Francis Adai-Nimo polled ninety-one and forty-three, representing 0.73 and 0.34 respectively.

These are votes compiled from all the seventeen constituencies in the western region.