Dr Bawumia wins Western region by 59.73%

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has won the NPP presidential primaries in the western region with seven thousand, four hundred and sixty-five (7465) votes representing 59.73 percent.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapon on the other hand polled four thousand, eight hundred and ninety-nine (4899) votes representing 39.2 percent of the total votes cast in the region.



Dr Afriyie Akoto and Francis Adai-Nimo polled ninety-one and forty-three, representing 0.73 and 0.34 respectively.



These are votes compiled from all the seventeen constituencies in the western region.