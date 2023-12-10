Dr. Bawumia will overcome Mahama at all costs In 2024 - Frimpong Kwabena

Politics of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic and governing New Patriotic party's flagbearer, is expected to defeat John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the general election of 2024, as predicted by Kwabena Frimpong, Deputy Protocol Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



In his opinion, Dr. Bawumia has exhibited more competence as Vice President than the NDC's candidate, who has been Vice President and President before.



According to Mr. Frimpong, "Dr. Bawumia's efficiency has allowed drones to be deployed in the delivery of critical medications and drugs to all of the nation's medical facilities."



He continued by saying that since it is now so simple to renew a National Health Insurance card from the comfort of your home, no one needs to get up early to go and wait in queues at health insurance offices.



He pointed out that advancing mobile money across networks is simple and convenient because of Mobile Money Payment Interoperability, which was initiated by Dr. Bawumia.



"Once more, you can easily accomplish all of these operations by just linking your accounts to your phone number. You are in no way required to physically visit a bank to withdraw or deposit money or send money to someone via phone."



Mr. Frimpong continued, "All Ghanaians can now easily identify homes and offices and give directions thanks to the digital addressing system."



He went on to say, "Today, every Ghanaian would remember Dr. Bawumia for digitalizing our nation; but, Former President Mahama would be remembered for Dumsor, which brought down numerous factories and industries; Guinea fowl that left for Burkina Faso and never returned; corruption related to bus branding; Gyeda Sada; isophorone corruption; a shortage of chalk to allow teachers to teach; and the exorbitant costs associated with government projects."



He revealed these in an interview with Dr. Rey of Rainbow Radio in the UK. He said that since Veep Dr. Mahama Bawumia and former President Mahama are competing, all Ghanaians should carefully consider the contributions each contributed to the country while they were in office.



"I can confidently say that Dr. Bawumia is visionary and would transform Ghana into prosperity under his digitization drive with Mahama, even in opposition. He is still incompetent because, heading into the year 2000 election by this time, we knew the former president, when elected, would be implementing free health insurance for all Ghanaians, the same as Nana Addo with free SHS, but what can be said of Mahama? Nothing."



He concluded by pleading with all Ghanaians to put their trust in the visionary, modest, and sincere Dr. Bawumia to assist in creating a successful nation for all of us.