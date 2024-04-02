Dr. Bawumia urged to expand search for running mate beyond Ashanti region.

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Vice President of the Christian Service University College, Dr. Stephen Banahene has advised the Vice President, who doubles as the Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to broaden his search beyond the Ashanti Region and prioritize competence in his selection process of a running mate.



The university lecturer is suggesting a more inclusive approach that focuses on selecting a candidate based on their qualifications, experience, and ability to effectively support Dr Bawumia in his bid for the presidency.



Dr Banahene believes that the selection of a running mate should not be based solely on regional considerations but on the individual's competency and capacity to govern effectively. He argues that Ghana needs leaders who are not only rooted in their respective regions but also have the vision and skills to address the country's complex challenges.



Speaking to Kwame Adinkrah on Pure FM in Kumasi, the university administrator asserted that diversity in leadership is crucial for national cohesion and development and that considering candidates from various regions and backgrounds could signal a commitment to inclusivity and representativeness within the NPP and the government as a whole.



Given the historical significance of the Ashanti Region as a stronghold for the NPP, it is unsurprising that numerous potential running mates have been proposed from this region.



Names such as Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) Minister of Energy, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, former Executive Director of EPA, Hon Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff and Irene Naa Toshie Addo-Lartey, Administrator of District Assembly Common Fund, have been circulating in political circles as potential contenders for the position.



Nevertheless, Dr. Banahene argued that the choice of a running mate should not be exclusively determined by regional factors.



Given the demands to broaden the scope of the candidate selection process outside the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia is confronted with a pivotal choice that has the potential to shape the course of the NPP in the forthcoming election.



As other stakeholders attentively observe and provide their viewpoints, the final decision lies within the purview of Dr. Bawumia as he navigates the intricate process of candidate selection within Ghana's political milieu.