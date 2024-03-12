Dr Bawumia to launch 'Ghana Card at Birth' on March 14

Politics of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is scheduled to launch the ‘Ghana Card Number at Birth’ initiative on Thursday, March 14, 2024.



It would be launched at the Ga North Hospital in Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region to ensure that every child born in Ghana receives a unique identity number.



However, the Ghana card will be handed to the child when he or she reaches 15 years old.



The initiative is christened: “Ghana Card Number at Birth,” championed by the Office of the Vice President.



It formed part of efforts by the government to ensure that every Ghanaian has a Ghana card to enable them to easily access basic social services.



So far, the National Identification Authority has registered 17.5 million Ghanaians onto its biometric data register.