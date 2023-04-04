Dr. Bawumia subtly announces presidential bid with 'It is Possible' post on all his social media handles

Politics of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has given the biggest indication about his Presidential bid with a bold, optimistic declaration on his social media handles.



The Vice President wrote "It is Possible!', posting with the Ghana flag and the flag of the New Patriotic Party on all his social media pages Tuesday evening.



The declaration is the biggest indication Dr. Bawumia has publicly given towards running for the NPP flagbearership, and then the race to be the next President of Ghana.



Dr. Bawumia is widely tipped to win the NPP flagbearership race, which is scheduled to kick off next month, with the flagbearership election slated for November this year.



His coded, yet emphatic declaration was well received on social media with social media users across all platforms welcoming it.



On his page, where the announcement was made, several comments urged him on, describing him as the Next To Lead.



Dr. Bawumia has been directly involved in the past 4 General elections in Ghana, run between 2008 and 2020.



He has been running mate to President Akufo-Addo for four consecutive times, which is unprecedented in the history of Ghanaian politics.



Dr. Bawumia is regarded by many as the most impactful Vice President in the history of Ghana, considering the number of initiatives and policies he has spearheaded as Vice President.



