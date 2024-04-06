Dr. Bawumia's proposal for tax amnesty, flat tax rate will be a great relief and boost our businesses - GUTA

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Union of Traders' Association (GUTA) says the proposal by the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to implement a new flat tax regime along with a tax amnesty is a step in the right direction, which the Union says, will significantly boost their businesses.



As part of his vision to boost businesses in Ghana, Dr. Bawunia has announced he will reform the current tax system, including granting tax amnesty and introducing a flat tax rate for individuals and businesses.



At an interactive session with Dr. Bawumia on Friday in Accra, where the NPP flagbearer threw more light on his vision for Ghana, GUTA President, Dr. Joseph Obeng Darko, speaking on behalf of the union, welcomed Dr. Bawumia's tax reform proposal.



"We agree with your flat tax proposal because it will simplify things for us and help our businesses to grow," said the GUTA president.



"The reason why we like the tax amnesty and flat tax rate policy is that if you give us the amnesty and the flat tax rate, it will help our businesses.



"It means that we are going to do the right thing, which will be benchmarked against the next 5 years as you have proposed.



"This is the best thing you could have given us," Dr. Obeng Darko added.



"We are not politicians but we are rational human beings and businessmen and women.



As part of the interactive session with Dr. Bawumia, members of GUTA discussed extensively issues of concern to them and also made suggestions for his consideration.



Dr. Bawumia also took time to respond to every issue and suggestion GUTA made and assured them of his commitment to working together with them, to ensure a more conducive business environment under his government.



The NPP flagbearer said his proposed tax reforms have been well-thought-through to ensure Ghana replicates the best, business-friendly tax system in Ghana, to help businesses grow.



He reiterated his commitment to immediately implementing his proposed tax reforms, and grant businesses tax amnesty and also introduce a more friendly flat tax rate for businesses.



He also assured GUTA of his commitment to implementing other aspects of his tax reforms, such as introducing a flat duty on containers for spare parts, as well as benchmarking Ghana's import duty with that of Togo, to curb smuggling.



KOD