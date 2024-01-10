Dr. Bawumia's appointees won't be square pegs in round holes if elected as president - Tema West MP

Politics of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Tema West constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah, has urged Ghanaians to trust in the Vice President and Presidential candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as he is a man of his word.



According to him, "Bawumia is a technocrat and believes in knowledge," hence he'll only appoint people who are competent for various positions in his government.



"Appointments will only be based on one's capabilities. You will have to prove how capable you are before you’re given a position. If Bawumia gets the opportunity now, the first thing he’ll do is move people around," he told sit-in host, Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



Carlos Ahenkorah believes "Bawumia owes Ghanaians a duty to satisfy Ghanaians in his first term. If we’re not satisfied, we know what to do in the second term."



Watch the video below:



