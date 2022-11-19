Dr Bawumia’s aide clashes with Governs Agbodza over cost of hospital projects

Politics of Saturday, 19 November 2022

A technical advisor at the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Kabiru Mahama, clashed with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, over statements Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had made about the cost of hospital projects in the country.



Speaking during a panel discussion on the Good Morning Ghana show monitored by GhanaWeb on Wednesday (November 16), Governs Agbodza said that Vice President Bawumia, after telling Ghanaians that the government of former President John Dramani Mahama was constructing hospitals at an inflated cost, is now constructing hospitals at a cost far greater than that of Mahama.



Dr. Kabiru Mahama retorted, saying that Agbodza’s statement was not true because hospitals were being constructed at a far lesser cost under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Mahamudu Bawumia government.



He went on to cite an example of a 150-bed unit at Ofankor District Hospital, which was constructed for not more than $1.5 million.



But the NDC MP said that the example given by Bawumia’s aide cannot be true and went on to promise that he will resign as an MP if he can prove that a 150-bed unit was constructed at a cost less than $1.5 million.



Dr. Mahama then pulled a story from GhanaWeb proving that a 150-bed unit at Ofankor District Hospital was built for less than $1.5 million.



“I have the proof now and you should prepare your resignation later right away. Ofankor District Hospital



“The contractor whose company constructed the structure … has affirmed that he put up the structure without the medical equipment at a total cost of $1.3 billion equivalent,” he said.



Ndc deɛ full Abenkwan.



