Dr. Bawumia mobbed at Berekum as he leads powerful NPP delegation to Omanhene's funeral

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led a powerful NPP delegation to Berekum last week, for the funeral of Daasebre Dr. Amankona Diawuo II, the Paramount Chief of the Berekum Traditional Council.



Thousands of mourners left the funeral ground for the bus carrying the Vice President and his delegation when news went around that he had arrived.



The crowd around his bus became uncontrollable, and with about one thousand metres to the funeral ground, Dr. Bawumia had to abandon the bus and make the remaining journey on foot, with his entourage, which included NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim and General Secretary Lawyer Justin Kodua.



Dr. Bawumia and his entourage had a tough time walking to the palace to pay their respect to the Omanhene, as the crowd kept increasing.



While paying his respect to the Omanhene, the crowd waited for Dr. Bawumia outside and they met him with wild cheers when he emerged from the palace, before proceeding to the funeral ground.



There was a pandemonium at the funeral grounds as the people tried to catch a glimpse of Dr. Bawumia.



The Omanhene, who will be laid to rest this week, was a medical doctor.



Other officials of the NPP who accompanied him included National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffour Abronye, and former National Organiser of the NPP Sammy Awuku.



