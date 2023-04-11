Dr. Bawumia is Guest Speaker for the 2023 Harvard Africa Development Conference

General News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be the Guest of Honour at this year’s Harvard Africa Development Conference at the Harvard Law School in the United States of America.



The Conference, according to the Vice President’s spokesperson, Dr. Gideon Boako, will be held on the 15th and 16th of April 2023.



The Vice President is expected to deliver a speech on some important issues about Africa’s development.



“The Vice President HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will address the 2023 edition of the Harvard Africa Development Conference at the Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Massachusetts in the United States as the Guest of Honour.



The Conference, which is organized annually by the African caucus of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and the Harvard African Law Association, will be held on the 15th and 16th of April 2023.



The Vice President leaves Ghana on Thursday, 13th April and returns to Ghana on Tuesday, 18th April 2023.



As the Guest of Honour, Vice President Bawumia will deliver the keynote address.

The Africa Development Conference convenes students, academia and practitioners to highlight and explore critical issues related to the development of the African continent’s development,” a release dated April 11, 2023, and signed by Dr. Gideon Boako said.