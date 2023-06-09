Dr. Bawumia has no hand in the Lukula conflict matter - Mamprugu youth

Regional News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: Dokurugu Alhass, Contributor

Mamprugu youth in Janga in the Soo Traditional Area has urged the general public to disregard some comments emanating from some Daboya Gonja youth that the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has a hand in the Lukula conflict.



The youth said the conflict in the area is older than the Vice President since it dates back to the 1930s. They reiterated that Lukula and its environs which are the Mamprusis and Tampulimas communities are part of the Mamprugu Kingdom but administratively under the North Gonja district of the Savanna Region.



Some youth in Janga in an interview restated that the Mamprusis are peace-loving people but the incessant attacks on the people in Lukula and Meampeasa without any arrest by law enforcement agencies may bring about revenge.



Yakubu Adam said Vice President Dr. Bawumia is innocent about the issue thus, he has no hand in it.



"They should take the Vice President away from this. Vice has no hand in it. I mean Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has no hand in this particular fight and they know it. We are always on the defense side because you can't sit in your house and somebody will come and kill you."



"People's houses have been burnt, people have been chased away."



As we said that we don't fight. Mamprugu, we don't fight. We listen to our leaders always whenever they talk we listen but if they continue that way, whatever happens, will happen. What we mean is, we are preaching for peace but if they refuse the peace and they want violence, they will get violence," he said.



The youth are urging the government to resolve the issue in Lukula once and for all by carving it into the North East Region.



"The government should bring finality to it by carving it to the North East Region to ensure the safety of the people there," Secretary to the Soo Planning Committee in Janga, Salifu Saaka Mahamudu said.



Abdulai Abdul-Somed also added that "We want to appeal to the government to talk to the Gonjas for us to come together and have a solution to this issue."



They are appealing to NADMO and philanthropists to support the victims in Lukula and Meampeasa with some relief items.