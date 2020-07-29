Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Dr Bawumia has failed as Vice President - Asiedu Nketia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has no good record to show for his role as a Vice President.



According to him, Dr Bawumia’s role as a Vice President is to supervise the security management of the country as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution and not the management of the country’s economy.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the NDC Chief Scribe insisted that Dr Bawumia has failed to deliver as the activities of the vigilante groups are on the rise as they are killing innocent people and taking over the operations of the state security.



He wondered why President Akufo-Addo as an astute lawyer will ask his Vice President to be doing the work of a lawyer by interrogating people on issues; asserting that even though, Dr Bawumia is an economist, he has not been assigned to talk about the economy of the country.



“Why will the President ask Bawumia to do interrogative work when he is not a lawyer but an Economist? The President who studied law is not asking questions but the economist is doing the work of a lawyer. Bawumia has not been assigned to talk about the economy and so he should have allowed those in charge to ask those questions,” he asserted.



He maintained that the managers of the economy are the Minister of Finance, the Governor of Bank of Ghana and the National Development Planning Commission; reiterating that the aforementioned names are the managers of the economy of Ghana and not the Vice President.



“The Vice President does not have any role in managing the economy of the country and so the role of Dr Bawumia is to manage the security of the country and we can all see the security situation in the country”.



He was of the view that “if Bawumia has any record to talk about, it should be about improvement in the security of the country and not the economy, and everyone knows that the security of the nation has become a fiasco and that is the record of Bawumia”.

