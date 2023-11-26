Dr. Bawumia enskinned as 'Benkelemasa' by Chief of Wangara Community in Ghana

General News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

The Chief of the Wangara Community in Ghana Masaba Fanyinama III has enskinned Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as 'Benkelemasa', which means the one who unites.



At a colourful ceremony in Kintampo on Saturday, during the 25th Anniversary of the Annual Benkade Kurubi Festival by Ghana's Wangara community, Chief Fanyinama said the enskinment of Dr. Bawumia by the Wangara Community, is in recognition of his positive character as a unifier, who reaches out to all groups.



"Dr. Bawumia is one who reaches out to all groups and brings people together to promote unity," Chief Fanyinama said.



"His sense of unity as a leader is clear, in the way he exhibits tolerance and reaches out to different groups, including Christians as a Muslim, to demonstrate how we are all one people and should continue to unite."



Chief Fanyinama added that just as the Vice President, he is also a believer of religious tolerance, and "has been attending and even chairing many Christian functions."



Congratulating Dr. Bawumia on his election as flagbearer of the NPP, Chief Fanyinama said Dr. Bawumia's election testament to his "hardwork and love for unity."



"I have been a keen observer of Dr. Bawumia over the years, and his election by the NPP, clearly, is a testament to his love for unity, honesty, humility, respect for all and hardwork, which have impacted both his party and the nation," said Chuef Fanyinama.



"Mr. Vice President, your election has given hope to many that hard work pays," he said.



"As you aspire to get to the next level of leading the country, I want to encourage you to continue to uphold your known traits of unity, honesty and humility."



Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to Chief Fanyinama for the honour and pledged not to depart from his principles of being a leader for all.



He also called for the strengthening of peace and unity, by not allowing people with ulterior motives to disunite.



"Let us not entertain people who try to divide us along tribal or religious lines. In Ghana Muslims and Christians continue to live together. We have tolerance for each other and we will continue to live with each other in harmony and nobody will divide us for political purposes," Dr. Bawumia said.



The Kurubi Festival brought together Wangara Chiefs and groups from all parts of Ghana.